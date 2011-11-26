Ashton Kutcher and his wife actress Demi Moore (L) wave to fans as they arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore have broken their Twitter silence in the spirit of the holiday season.

The estranged celebrity power-couple -- who announced their split after six years of marriage earlier this month, amid rumors of infidelity on Kutcher's part -- both reignited their social-media presence in recent days, to reflect on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Twitter super-user Kutcher, who has amassed 8.5 million Twitter followers and famously beat CNN to become the first user of the service to reach 1 million followers in 2009, fired up his account on Wednesday, after an unusually long dormant period, to share his thoughts of gratitude with the masses.

"I'm thankful for family, friends, you, & time to reach my potential. What are you thankful for? #thanksgiving," Kutcher wrote.

The 33-year-old "Two and a Half Men" actor, who's normally fairly active on Twitter, has remained absent from the service since tweeting that he will "forever cherish" the time that he spent with Moore. That missive was published on November 17 -- the same day that Moore announced the split.

Of course, Kutcher had become a bit tweet-shy even before then. A week prior, the actor announced that he was handing over his Twitter account to his production company, Katalyst Media, since coming out in support of fired Penn State coach Joe Paterno -- later acknowledging that he didn't know the facts when he tweeted.

Perhaps inspired by her soon-to-be-ex-husband's digital display of gratitude, Moore fired up her Twitter account on Friday to lament that the country reserves just one day of the year to express its collective appreciation.

"Why do we have only 1 day for giving thanks? Is that why so many people feel unappreciated?" Moore pondered. "Make this 1 of 365 days of Thanksgiving!"

Moore's previous tweet was also on November 17, in response to a question from other users about a photo of the actress out on the town.

Moore's split from Kutcher followed months of speculation that Kutcher had been unfaithful. The scuttlebutt came to a head in September, on the weekend of the couple's sixth wedding anniversary. Moore spent the weekend in New York, where she was promoting her Lifetime movie "Five." Kutcher, meanwhile, was spotted with his former "That '70s Show" co-star Danny Masterson at the Fluxx nightclub in San Diego -- where, according to local blonde Sara Leal, Kutcher enjoyed a sexual romp with her.