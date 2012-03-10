Cast member Dennis Quaid and his wife Kimberly pose at the premiere of the movie ''The Special Relationship'' at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Actor Dennis Quaid and third wife Kimberley Buffington are splitting after Buffington filed for divorce, the actor's spokeswoman said on Friday.

"We can confirm that Kimberley Quaid has filed for divorce. Contrary to what has been reported, a satisfactory settlement is being worked out for both parties," Quaid's spokeswoman said in a statement, adding no further details would be provided on this "private matter."

Quaid, 57, married Texas real-estate agent Buffington in 2004, and the couple had twins Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace in 2007 via a surrogate.

The "Soul Surfer" actor was married twice before, once to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, and to actress Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001. Quaid and Ryan have one son, Jack Henry Quaid, who will be starring in the upcoming film "The Hunger Games."

Quaid will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy "What To Expect When Expecting," opposite Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez and Elizabeth Banks, due in U.S. theaters in May.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)