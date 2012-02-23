LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 (TheWrap.com) - Jai Courtney, an Australian television star, will play Jack McClane in "A Good Day to Die Hard," Fox said Wednesday.

Jack McClane is the son of Bruce Willis's character, John McClane.

"A Good Day to Die Hard" -- the fifth in the "Die Hard" franchise -- introduces John McClane's estranged son, Jack. The two, in Moscow, have to work together to keep each other alive.

Courtney starred as Varro in "Spartacus: Blood and Sand." He also starred opposite Tom Cruise in "One Shot."

"A Good Day to Die Hard" begins production in April and is scheduled to be released February 14, 2013.

John Moore is directing.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)