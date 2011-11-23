NEW YORK She didn't go easily, but Faye Dunaway has agreed to vacate her rent-stabilized apartment on the Upper East Side following an eviction action by her landlord, court documents showed.

The 70-year-old actress signed court papers on November 15 agreeing to clear out of the one-bedroom apartment at 314 East 78th Street for which she paid a monthly rent of $1,048. She had lived in the apartment since 1994.

The property's landlord, Henry Moses of 7 of 8 Realty Co., filed an eviction in August saying Dunaway was not entitled to live in the apartment since it was not her primary residence, as required by rent-stabilization laws.

Dunaway, best known for her roles in "Bonnie and Clyde," "Network," for which she won an Oscar, and "Chinatown," seemed to have flip-flopped about whether to fight the action.

She initially offered to give up the apartment after the lawsuit was filed in August, but a day later her attorney at the time said she would fight it.

Dunaway had argued that the landlord wanted her out because she had requested that he paint the apartment.

The six-page stipulation required Dunaway to move out November 21. Craig Charie, the attorney for the landlord, said Dunaway had returned possession of the apartment to his client.

The actress could not be reached for comment. Her attorney, Steven Ginsberg, was not available for comment.

(Reporting by Leigh Jones; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Cynthia Johnston)