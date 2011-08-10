LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - A longtime facilities manager for the E! cable TV network is being held in an Alhambra, California, jail on $2.7 million bail, accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife last week, while injuring her sister and himself in the attack.

Sherman Dion Dorsey, 40, of Los Angeles was booked into custody by Los Angeles County sheriffs' deputies from his San Gabriel Valley hospital bed.

He's accused of fatally stabbing Gina Reano, 45, a former editor for E!, in the early-morning hours on August 3, at the home she shared with her sister, Grace Reano, a production supervisor for E!, in an unincorporated county area near San Gabriel.

Grace Reano suffered minor wounds in the attack.

She told police that after the attack, Dorsey stabbed himself in the abdomen and cut his wrists -- injuries that required critical care and hospitalization.

On Tuesday, Dorsey had recovered enough to attend his arraignment hearing in nearby Alhambra. A Superior Court judge, citing the fact that Dorsey had no prior arrests for violent criminal activity, set the bail at $2.7 million. The arraignment proceedings were postponed until August 23, and Dorsey did not enter a plea.

Dorsey has worked for Comcast-owned E! since 1996, serving as director of facilities since 1999. His wife was an assistant editor and production coordinator for series including "E! Investigates" and "E! True Hollywood Story."

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic news and our hearts go out to their families," read an E! statement. "We can offer no comment in regards to the police investigation."

Disclosure: Story author Daniel Frankel is a former E! employee who knows the accused.