British actress Elizabeth Hurley stands in the parade ring after watching The King George V Stakes on Ladies Day, the third day of racing at Royal Ascot in southern England June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LOS ANGELES British model and actress Elizabeth Hurley is engaged to retired Australian cricketer Shane Warne, the couple confirmed via Twitter.

Hurley was photographed by British newspapers wearing an engagement ring Saturday at the Dunhill Links Championship golf tournament in Scotland, in which Warne was participating.

Hurley, 46 and Warne, 42, thanked well-wishers Saturday via Twitter and Warne tweeted Sunday he proposed "privately" and it "was very romantic."

The couple have been quietly dating since late 2010, after Hurley separated from her husband of four years, Indian textile businessman Arun Nayar. They divorced in June.

The "Gossip Girl" actress famously dated British actor Hugh Grant for more than 10 years, and also has a son from a previous relationship with film producer Steve Bing.

Warne, a former international cricket star and specialist spin bowler, is divorced and has three children.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Christine Kearney)