LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - President Barack Obama's support in Hollywood might not be what it used to, but he can always depend on a little star power from Eva Longoria and Kal Penn.

Longoria and Penn will serve as national co-chairs of the president's re-election campaign, the Obama for America campaign announced Wednesday. "Harold & Kumar" star Penn and "Desperate Housewives" actress Longoria will join dozens of other co-chairs to "serve as ambassadors for the President, advise the campaign on key issues, and help engage and mobilize voters in all 50 states."

Other co-chairs named to the campaign include former Obama chiefs of staff Rahm Emanuel and Bill Daley, Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, and Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Longoria and Penn's participation in the campaign isn't surprising; Longoria has been a big Obama booster, while Penn (real name: Kalpen Modi) took time out from acting to work at the White House as the associate director for the Office of Public Engagement.

Jim Messina, the Obama campaign's manager, said that the newly appointed co-chairs "will be tremendous assets on the ground as we build the biggest grassroots campaign in history."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)