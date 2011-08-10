U.S. rapper Jay-Z watches the match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina on Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Jay-Z and Kanye West consider themselves the kings of the rap game. Not only have they said as much with the title of their newly released album -- "Watch the Throne" -- but they take every opportunity to brag about their private jets, their cars and anything else with a big price tag.

Whatever you think of their music -- but really, what's not to like? -- it turns out they are justified. Forbes has released its list of the past year's top earners among hip-hop artists -- never mind that Jay-Z is definitively a rapper -- and Jay and Kanye come in at first and third respectively.

Sandwiched in between? Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Jay-Z laps everyone but Diddy, raking in $37 million to Diddy's $35 million. West accrued a paltry-in-comparison $16 million.

While the collaboration between Jay-Z and West has been and will continue to be lucrative, it has also strained an already tense relationship.

So don't get your hopes up for a collaboration between all three.

As for the rest of the list, Lil Wayne, Birdman, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Akon and Ludacris round out the top 10.