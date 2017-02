French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy await arrivals for the leaders' dinner at the G8 Summit in Deauville May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PARIS French first lady Carla Bruni gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday, French media reported, her first child with husband President Nicolas Sarkozy and the first baby born to a French presidential couple in office.

Europe 1 radio and BFM television said Bruni gave birth at around 8 p.m. (2 p.m. EDT) after being admitted earlier in the day to the La Muette maternity clinic in central Paris.

Neither the president's office nor La Muette would immediately confirm the reports.

(Reporting by Morade Azzouz; Writing by Catherine Bremer)