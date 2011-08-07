Actor Francesco Quinn, son of the late Anthony Quinn, talks with reporters during a reception honoring the Academy Awards Animated Short and Live Action Shorts nominees in Beverly Hills, California February 19, 2008. REUTERS/Hector Mata

LOS ANGELES Francesco Quinn, a son of the late actor Anthony Quinn, has died of an apparent heart attack while jogging near his home in Malibu, California, according to media reports on Sunday.

Quinn, 48, was jogging Friday night with his son Max in the La Costa neighborhood of Malibu, the posh seaside community north and west of Los Angeles, when he fell and lost consciousness. People on the scene were unable to revive him.

"We were working feverishly at it. But at a certain point it turned, and there was no response," La Costa resident Tim Lawrence told local news website, the Malibu Patch.

Paramedics arrived and took Quinn to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anthony Quinn was a major Hollywood star who won two Oscars for his work in "Lust for Life" and "Viva Zapata!". He died in 2001.

Francesco Quinn followed his father into acting. On the big screen, he played the drug dealer Rhah in Oliver Stone's 1986 movie "Platoon." He appeared as a regular on TV soap opera "The Young and the Restless" and had roles on TV series including "NCIS," "The Shield" and "24."

Born in Rome on March 22, 1963, Francesco Daniele was one of Anthony Quinn's 13 children. His mother, Iolanda, was a noted costume designer. He is survived by his wife, Valentina Castellani-Quinn, and three children.

(Reporting and writing by Sheri Linden; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)