Zsa Zsa Gabor had surgery on Sunday to reattach a feeding tube to her stomach after being hospitalized in Los Angeles a day earlier, and the 94-year-old actress was doing well, a spokesman said.

Spokesman John Blanchette said it looked like Gabor would recover after being rushed to the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center on Saturday when she fell unconscious at home. She was experiencing a high fever and suffered some internal bleeding.

Gabor's husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt, told Reuters at the time her condition "did not look good." But she stabilized after a day under close medical care.

Gabor has been hospitalized numerous times since July 2010, when she fell out of bed and broke her hip. She later underwent hip replacement surgery, which led to a further stay in the hospital.

Last January, doctors amputated a portion of her leg. In February, she was treated for a lung infection.

(Reporting by Jonathan Weber; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Peter Cooney)