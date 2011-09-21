ROME The International Rome Film Festival will honor American actor Richard Gere with the Marcus Aurelius career award at its next edition, organizers said on Wednesday.

The star of films including "An Officer and a Gentleman," "American Gigolo," and "Pretty Woman," will receive the award at the sixth edition of the festival, which runs from October 27 to November 4.

The festival will also screen the restored version of Terrence Malick's 1978 film "Days of Heaven," in which Gere starred. Gere will talk about his work with Malick and retrace the early stages of his career.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Paul Casciato)