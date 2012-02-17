LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Is Giancarlo Esposito channeling the dearly departed Gus Fring for his upcoming role on "Community"? An NBC rep tells TheWrap that Esposito will play a "tough customer" in an upcoming guest spot.

The "Breaking Bad" star, who played drug lord Fring, will appear on "Community" as Gilbert Lawson, the right-hand man to the dead, racist and homophobic father of Chevy Chase's Pierce.

Pierce and his study group run into Gilbert when they pay a visit to Hawthorne Wipes, the company founded by the late Cornelius Hawthorne, in an episode Esposito filmed this week.

No air date has been set yet for the installment, as "Community" still hasn't secured a return date to NBC's lineup. It was pulled from the network's schedule amid low ratings, but NBC says it will be back this season.

Vulture.com first reported Esposito's guest role.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)