NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Gisele Bundchen, wife of New England Patriots star Tom Brady, was caught on-camera after the game saying what a lot of non-supermodels not married to Super Bowl-losing quarterbacks were also thinking.

" didn't catch the ball when you're supposed to catch the ball," she said after New York Giants fans rudely razzed her about the Patriots' loss. "My husband cannot throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time."

Bundchen apparently didn't realize she was on camera as she made her way out of Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. She initially smiled and tried to ignore the hecklers, then let loose while waiting for an elevator.

Still, as unusual as it was to hear the quarterback's wife criticize his teammates, she wasn't saying anything the team didn't know. Receivers Wes Welker, Deion Branch and Aaron Hernandez all dropped passes, and Welker topped Internet searches for dropping a pivotal fourth quarter pass.

"Yeah it hit me in the hands," he said in a news conference. "I mean it's a play I never drop. I always make. Most critical situation and I let the team down."

