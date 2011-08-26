U.S. conservative broadcaster Glenn Beck gestures as he addresses the crowd during his ''Restoring Courage'' rally in Jerusalem's Old City August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Let's get this right: Glenn Beck, the radio shock jock who recently left Fox News to form GBTV, loves Israelis and the Jewish people.

But his love for Jews seems to vanish when they open their mouths -- which led him to make some remarks that will undoubtedly be interpreted as anti-Semitic.

Beck, who recently hosted a "Restoring Courage" rally in Israel, said on his radio show Thursday that Jews drive him crazy when they talk over one another.

"They're constantly talking! I don't know how that society even functions," Beck said.

He then compared them to members of a family of eight constantly interrupting one another at dinner.

Beck quickly defended his remarks, adding that there is no one as pro-Israel as he. Beck has always been a staunch defender of Israel on his show, often to an extreme that makes many uncomfortable.

Yet he has also earned the ire of Jewish groups for his Nazi references and for his crusade against George Soros, a Holocaust survivor.

Whether this latest rash of ill-advised comments will affect Beck is unclear since he has a history of making controversial remarks, many far more abhorrent and offensive than this. Needless to say, they will not sit well in Hollywood.