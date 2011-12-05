Evangelist Billy Graham, who is battling pneumonia for the second time this year, was showing improvement at a North Carolina hospital on Sunday but no date has been set for his discharge, the hospital said.

The 93-year-old Graham, who entered the hospital on Wednesday, is undergoing physical therapy and walking in a private corridor outside his room, Mission Hospital of Asheville, North Carolina, said in a statement.

"Doctors are encouraged by Mr. Graham's significant clinical progress but have not yet set a date for discharge," the statement said.

He was visited over the weekend by his son, Franklin Graham, his daughters Gigi Graham and Anne Graham Lotz and other family members, the hospital said.

Graham, a preacher of Christian gospel to millions of followers worldwide and a spiritual advisor to several U.S. presidents, was treated in May for a previous bout of pneumonia.

His wife, Ruth, died in June 2007.