British musician Seal kisses his wife, German model and television personality Heidi Klum, as they arrive at the 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

British singer Seal said in a television interview set to air this Friday that a reunion with his estranged wife, supermodel and "Project Runway" host Heidi Klum, could still be in the cards.

In an appearance on CNN program "Piers Morgan Tonight," Seal also said he still loves Klum. A video of a portion of the interview was posted online by CNN on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the two stars announced that they were separating, but Seal has continued to be seen in public wearing his wedding ring. In response to questions from Morgan, he left open the possibility of a reconciliation with Klum.

"You can never say never, obviously I can't speak for my wife," Seal told Morgan.

Morgan later asked Seal, who has been married to the German-born Klum since 2005 and has four children with her, if he would like to salvage the relationship.

"I don't know, I don't know at this point to be honest, Piers," Seal said. "I think, again, if it were that easy, if there weren't problems, we would still be together, that is the reality."

In another TV appearance earlier this week on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Seal explained the break-up by saying "you just grow apart after awhile." But he also called Klum "the most wonderful woman in the world."

Seal and Klum at one time renewed their marriage vows every year and he titled his sixth album "Commitment" which came out in 2010.

(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis)