Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Widely rebuked for helping celebrate a brutal Chechen dictator's birthday last month, Hilary Swank has embarked on an internal housecleaning of her personal representation, The Independent reported Sunday.
According to the newspaper, the Oscar-winning actress has fired Jason Weinberg, her friend and manager for the last eight years.
It's expected, the paper reported, that CAA representatives Amie Yavor and Josh Lieberman will be pulled off her team, too.
An email to Swank's assistant Sunday by TheWrap seeking confirmation has yet to be returned, as has an inquiry into CAA.
The reported moves come three weeks after human rights groups blasted Swank, along with Jean-Claude Van Damme, violinist Vanessa Mae and singer Seal, for attending the 35th birthday party of Chechnya's president, Ramzan Kadyrov.
Kadyrov is widely accused of torturing dissidents and killing political opponents.
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown.
The parents of award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, an environmental activist campaigning to protect sharks, said on Thursday they hoped his experience in the water could help him survive after he disappeared off the Florida coast this week.