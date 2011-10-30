LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Widely rebuked for helping celebrate a brutal Chechen dictator's birthday last month, Hilary Swank has embarked on an internal housecleaning of her personal representation, The Independent reported Sunday.

According to the newspaper, the Oscar-winning actress has fired Jason Weinberg, her friend and manager for the last eight years.

It's expected, the paper reported, that CAA representatives Amie Yavor and Josh Lieberman will be pulled off her team, too.

An email to Swank's assistant Sunday by TheWrap seeking confirmation has yet to be returned, as has an inquiry into CAA.

The reported moves come three weeks after human rights groups blasted Swank, along with Jean-Claude Van Damme, violinist Vanessa Mae and singer Seal, for attending the 35th birthday party of Chechnya's president, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Kadyrov is widely accused of torturing dissidents and killing political opponents.