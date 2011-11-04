LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The fallout from Hilary Swank's birthday visit to Chechen president and alleged human rights abuser Ramzan Kadyrov continues.

The two-time Oscar winning actress has parted ways with her public relations firm, 42West, TheWrap has confirmed. A spokesperson for 42 West declined to comment.

In the weeks that followed the public relations debacle, Swank has fired her longtime manager Jason Weinberg and her two CAA agents.

Swank was slammed by human-rights groups for attending a 35th birthday celebration for Kadyrov in Chechnya on October 2. Kadyrov is widely accused of torturing dissidents and killing political opponents.

Swank received a six-figure fee for her appearance, which she donated to charity after the fallout.

Insiders close to the actress said she thought she was attending the opening of a rebuilt commercial section of formerly war-torn Grozny.

Other celebrities in attendance at Kadyrov's birthday party include action star Jean-Claude Van Damme and the singer Seal.

Entertainment Weekly first reported that Swank and 42West had split.