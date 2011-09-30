LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - You love him as British cop "Luther," you loved him as the thinking man's drug kingpin Stringer Bell on "The Wire," and Idris Elba hopes one day you'll love him as the post-Daniel Craig James Bond.

Asked in an interview with National Public Radio if he'd be interested in the role, the Emmy-nominated "Luther" star said he would be -- but only if he's not known as the "black Bond."

"I'd definitely consider it," Elba said. "I just don't want to be the black James Bond. Sean Connery wasn't the Scottish James Bond, and Daniel Craig wasn't the blue-eyed James Bond, so if I played him, I don't want to be called the black James Bond."

NPR interviewer Linda Wertheimer then tried to elicit a more committed response from Elba, asking if he'd jump into a cab if Sony called and asked him to come to a meeting about a potential 007 movie.

"I'd not only get in the cab, but I'd take the taxi driver out of the car, hostage," he said. "The taxi, jump out while it was moving, jump onto a pedal bike that was just past the door as I got on it, and then get onto a plane -- on the wing -- land on top of Sony Studios, slide through the air conditioning, and land in the office."

And that's why he should be the next James Bond.