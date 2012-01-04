LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - It's time to spy some fresh images of 007.

A new James Bond site, www.007.com, was launched Tuesday in anticipation of the release of "Skyfall," the franchise's 23rd movie. The site also celebrates the 50th anniversary of Bond movies. (The first one, "Dr. No," came out in 1962.)

The site features a brief introductory video with co-producer Michael G. Wilson, who thanks fans for their continued support of the franchise. It also contains some brief glimpses of Bond aiming a huge gun.

The site promises exclusive content, to be rolled out over the course of the year.

"Skyfall," which is set to debut in the U.S. on November 9, stars Daniel Craig in his third go-'round as James Bond. It also stars Javier Bardem, Albert Finney, Judi Dench, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes.