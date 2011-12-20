NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Did James Franco get an NYU professor fired?

That's what Jose Angel Santana is alleging in a lawsuit against his former employer.

Santana gave Franco a D in "Directing the Actor II" because the Hollywood star only attended two of the 14 classes.

Santana was later fired, and he thinks NYU was simply pandering to the actor/director/student/poet.

"The school has bent over backwards to create a Franco-friendly environment, that's for sure," Santana told the New York Post. "The university has done everything in its power to curry favor with James Franco."

So what else supports his claims of a shady Franco-NYU relationship?

Franco hired Jay Anania, another one of his professors, to write and direct "William Vincent," which starred Franco.

Moreover, John Tintori, the chairman of the graduate film department at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts also made a cameo in a film financed by Franco.

Now the casual link between Santana's firing and this cozy Franco-NYU connection has to be dealt with in court.