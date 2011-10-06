Actress Jennifer Aniston shows off her hands after leaving her handprints in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Jennifer Aniston says she has "no desperation" to start a family, following rampant media speculation that she is already pregnant.

The former "Friends" actress, who has been quietly dating actor Justin Theroux since earlier this year, refused to discuss her relationship. But in an interview for the November issue of Elle, she addressed celebrity media reports that she is expecting a baby with Theroux

"But it's not what you read. There's no desperation. If it's meant to be, it's meant to be. I'm at peace with whatever the plan is," Aniston told the magazine in an excerpt released on Wednesday.

The actress is currently making the rounds promoting her directorial effort in Lifetime television's breast cancer awareness anthology "Five."

Aniston also revealed a tempestuous streak, albeit in the name of justice, when she got once into an altercation with a male director on the set of one of her films.

"I threw a chair at a director. It wasn't my proudest moment. He was treating a script supervisor horribly... When the director walked in, I threw a chair at him. I missed, of course. I was like, 'You can't speak to people like that.' I can't tolerate it," said Aniston, without naming the director.

Aniston covers Elle's annual "Women in Hollywood" November issue, which also features interviews with actresses Naomi Watts, Michelle Pfeiffer and icon Barbra Streisand.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant)