Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony take part in a panel discussion for the new Univision show, ''Q'Viva! The Chosen'', during the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

LOS ANGELES Latin pop singer Marc Anthony has filed for divorce from singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, ending their seven-year marriage.

Anthony filed the petition under his real name Marco Muniz on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple announced in July that they were splitting up.

Anthony also filed for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's 4-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

"American Idol" judge Lopez, 42, and Anthony, 43, married in June 2004, months after Lopez's engagement to actor Ben Affleck ended, and days after Anthony's divorce from former Miss Puerto Rico Dayanara Torres was finalized.

The couple's split has been amicable so far, as Lopez and Anthony continue to work together on new television talent show "Q'Viva! The Chosen." Lopez has also rebounded from the split, and is dating 25-year-old dancer Casper Smart.

