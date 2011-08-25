LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Looks like Jim Carrey is ready to move on from Jenny McCarthy. Really, really, really ready to move on.

The "Mask" funny-man has launched a new video site, JimCarreyTruLife, which "showcases true life videos from Jim's daily life and serves as a more immediate way for Jim to connect to his fans," according to an announcement obtained by TheWrap.

One fan that he'd particularly like to connect with? "Easy A" beauty Emma Stone.

"Emma, I just wanted to let you know that you are all-the-way-beautiful -- not just pretty, but smart and kind-hearted," Carrey says in a video valentine to the actress posted on the site. "If I were a lot younger, I would marry you, and we would have chubby little freckle-faced kids."

Carrey goes on to elaborate on the domestic bliss they could enjoy. Camping trips. Board games. And the sex? Hoo-boy, to hear Jimbo tell it, the sex would be frequent and quite satisfying.

Watch Carrey awkwardly pitch woo over the Internet on his Web site here (after all, isn't watching Marines ask celebrities out via YouTube getting a little stale?):

