LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - A Laurel Canyon home once inhabited by Jim Morrison was damaged in one of the 19 overnight arson attacks that plagued Hollywood and West Hollywood early Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The fire -- at 8021 Rothdell Trail in Hollywood -- broke out at 1:20 a.m. in a nearby car, then spread to the house.

Morrison lived in the 1922 Hollywood home with his girlfriend Pamela Courson. It's where he wrote the Doors album "Waiting for the Sun" and portions of "The Soft Parade."

The Laurel Canyon street on which it's located also was the inspiration for the Doors song "Love Street," which played during the closing credits of a season two episode of "Entourage."

According to the Times, 56 firefighters responded to the blaze, which took 35 minutes to contain. One of the firefighters was injured in a fall from a ladder on the ground. He is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Most of the 19 fires were apparently started in cars or carports. Earlier this week, police arrested two individuals in connection with three other arson incidents Thursday morning on Sunset Boulevard. Police and fire officials have not released a suspect description pertaining to the fires that happened overnight.

A city of Los Angeles Fire Department official did not respond to TheWrap's request for comment.