U.S. musician John Mayer performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Lisbon May 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LOS ANGELES John Mayer has undergone surgery for the throat inflammation that put his performances and recordings on hold earlier this year, the singer has reported on his blog.

An inflamed growth known as a granuloma was removed from just above Mayer's vocal cord, the Grammy-winning performer said Thursday on Tumblr.

"It's been a very long process in waiting to see if time was an alternative to surgery, but ... there was no change for the better," Mayer wrote.

Mayer announced the granuloma diagnosis in September. He canceled a number of scheduled concerts, including an appearance with Tony Bennett in Los Angeles, and pushed back the release of his new album to 2012.

(Reporting by Sheri Linden; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)