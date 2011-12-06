LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - If some Christian groups get their way, Johnny Depp will end up with a lump of coal in his stocking this Christmas.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has enraged at least two religious organizations by contributing vocals to the song "Jesus Stag Night Club" by the British band Babybird.

The song, which recasts the Son of God as a booze-chugging party animal who revels in driving stolen cars and facilitating bachelor parties, begins with the lyrics, "Saw a man in a bar with his hair like a lady/ Bloody thorns round his ear like he was a crazy/ He had holes in his hands and a cross for a spine/ Crushed a berry in his Perrier and called it wine."

For some reason, this has raised the hackles of some religious folk.

Christian Coalition spokesperson Lee Douglas told British newspaper the Daily Star that the song is "blasphemy," adding that Depp is "simply a disgrace" for taking part in the song.

"One day, Johnny Depp and his cronies will face the judgment of our Lord and they will burn in hell for this filth," Douglas predicted.

The Focus on the Family organization was similarly condemnatory, telling the paper, "We are sickened by Mr. Depp's behavior. Why did he need to record this song?"

The song, according to Focus on the Family, is "a slap in the face to Christians all over the world."

Apparently, the whole "turn the other cheek" philosophy is just sooooooooooo first century.