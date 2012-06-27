LOS ANGELES A Los Angeles man who wrote a book about his alleged gay encounters with John Travolta filed a libel lawsuit on Thursday against the actor and his attorney.

Robert Randolph claimed that Travolta and his attorney Martin Singer spread false statements about his mental health in 2010 in a bid to dissuade the public from buying his planned book. His is seeking unspecified damages in the legal action filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Singer called Randolph's lawsuit "absurd," saying it was based on a private letter to the publisher of a gossip blog and "was completely privileged under the law".

"We intend to sue the attorneys for malicious prosecution after the court promptly dismisses this baseless lawsuit," Singer said in a statement.

Randolph's book "You'll Never Spa in This Town Again" was finally published in February 2012, three months before two unidentified male masseurs filed sexual assault lawsuits against Travolta, the star of "Grease" and "Saturday Night Fever."

Travolta's spokesman called those accusations "complete fiction" and both accusers swiftly dropped their lawsuits in May after doubt was cast on the details of their alleged encounters.

Travolta, 58, has been married to actress Kelly Preston since 1991.

