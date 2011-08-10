U.S. actor Keanu Reeves poses during a photocall in Marrakesh December 4, 2010. Reeves stars in British director Malcolm Venville's film ''Henry's Crime''. The 10th International Marrakesh Film Festival runs until December 11. REUTERS/Jean Blondin

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Keanu Reeves is in negotiations with China Film Group and Village Roadshow Pictures to get funding for "Man of Tai Chi," a Mandarin-and-English-language movie that Reeves will star in and direct, individuals familiar with the project told TheWrap.

Reeves also wrote the martial arts film, which, if it goes forward, will mark his directorial debut.

"Tai Chi" also stars Tiger Chen, a member of the kung fu team in "The Matrix."

The "Speed" star plays the villain in the movie, which includes some serious fighting scenes.

Reeves showed off his martial arts chops in "The Matrix" films and recently finished filming "47 Ronin," Universal's adaptation of the Japanese martial arts picture.

Representatives for Reeves and Village Roadshow declined comment. Representatives for China Film Group could not be reached.