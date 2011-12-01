NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Keith Olbermann says he will stop replying to messages on Twitter after fans criticized him for blocking followers he believed had insulted "Countdown" guest Richard Lewis.

"Ok, my thanks to everybody, but life is brief. TFN I won't be replying to tweets. #ShowPlugs, photos, Baseball Nerd updates will continue," Olbermann tweeted Wednesday.

The announcement came after Olbermann blocked followers who he believed had insulted Lewis, then defended his behavior.

One follower had taken Lewis to task for talking about Rep. Michele Bachmann's appearance with the tweet, "What do Bachmann's looks have to do with it, Lewis? #Countdown." The follower later wrote about the experience on her blog.

When another follower said Olbermann's blocking of his fans was "unwarranted and petty," Olbermann replied, "Going on here and insulting a friend of mine, while he's on my show, THAT'S unwarranted and petty."