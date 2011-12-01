Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Keith Olbermann says he will stop replying to messages on Twitter after fans criticized him for blocking followers he believed had insulted "Countdown" guest Richard Lewis.
"Ok, my thanks to everybody, but life is brief. TFN I won't be replying to tweets. #ShowPlugs, photos, Baseball Nerd updates will continue," Olbermann tweeted Wednesday.
The announcement came after Olbermann blocked followers who he believed had insulted Lewis, then defended his behavior.
One follower had taken Lewis to task for talking about Rep. Michele Bachmann's appearance with the tweet, "What do Bachmann's looks have to do with it, Lewis? #Countdown." The follower later wrote about the experience on her blog.
When another follower said Olbermann's blocking of his fans was "unwarranted and petty," Olbermann replied, "Going on here and insulting a friend of mine, while he's on my show, THAT'S unwarranted and petty."
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown.
The parents of award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, an environmental activist campaigning to protect sharks, said on Thursday they hoped his experience in the water could help him survive after he disappeared off the Florida coast this week.