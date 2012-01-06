Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LONDON Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has undergone laser eye surgery and is "doing very well," a spokeswoman said Friday.
British media reported that the 68-year-old, famous for surviving years of rock-n'roll excess, underwent the procedure to correct his deteriorating vision.
The Rolling Stones, one of rock music's most successful acts, celebrate their 50th anniversary this year.
The music press, including Rolling Stone magazine, has reported that another tour could be on the cards, although internal rifts within the band would have to be resolved first.
Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown.
The parents of award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, an environmental activist campaigning to protect sharks, said on Thursday they hoped his experience in the water could help him survive after he disappeared off the Florida coast this week.