LONDON Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has undergone laser eye surgery and is "doing very well," a spokeswoman said Friday.

British media reported that the 68-year-old, famous for surviving years of rock-n'roll excess, underwent the procedure to correct his deteriorating vision.

The Rolling Stones, one of rock music's most successful acts, celebrate their 50th anniversary this year.

The music press, including Rolling Stone magazine, has reported that another tour could be on the cards, although internal rifts within the band would have to be resolved first.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)