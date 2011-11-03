LOS ANGELES Country music singer Keith Urban will undergo throat surgery later this month, forcing the star to postpone numerous scheduled performances, Urban's spokesman said on Thursday.

The singer, 44, will go through an out-patient procedure that will remove a polyp discovered on his vocal chords. Part of the recovery process requires the singer to be on complete vocal rest while recuperating.

The singer will be honoring one-song performance commitments until his surgery, and will reschedule all other performances in the new year. He postponed his "All For The Hall" concert to benefit the Country Music Hall of Fame, scheduled for January 18.

Urban, who is married to actress Nicole Kidman, is nominated for the entertainer and male vocalist awards at the Academy of Country Music Awards later this month.

