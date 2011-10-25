Cast member Ken Jeong laughs at the premiere of ''The Hangover Part II'' at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Community" star Ken Jeong, who also played Mr. Chow in the "Hangover" movies, is starring in and producing "The Chung Factor" for Lionsgate, TheWrap has learned.

His manager, Brett Carducci, is also producing.

Lionsgate bought the spec script from Andy Selsor Tuesday. "The Chung Factor" is his first sale.

The movie is about a nice guy who meets the girl of his dreams after being unlucky in love. But because he's afraid of screwing up the relationship, he takes advice from an offbeat relationship coach, played by Jeong.

As it turns out, the coach is actually the woman's ex-boyfriend and is out to sabotage the relationship and win her back.

The script, formerly called "The Ex-Factor," was on the 2005 Black List of best unproduced scripts.