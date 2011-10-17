LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Stand-up concert film "Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain" continued its extraordinary box-office run this weekend, passing $7 million in revenue since its September 9 release.

The R-rated film, from Codeblack, a distributor of content targeting mostly African-American audiences, debuted explosively on September 9, grossing more than $1.9 million for its opening weekend at only 98 locations.

Playing 188 locations this weekend, its sixth in release, "Laugh at My Pain" grossed $276,000, bringing its domestic total to nearly $7.4 million.

Featuring documentary-style footage of comedian Hart on stage, as well as at home in Philadelphia and goofing a bit in a send-up skit of Quentin Tarantino's "Reservoir Dogs," "Laugh at My Pain" was produced for only around $750,000.

It is, by far, the most successful film this year for any release that never went out wider than 300 theaters.