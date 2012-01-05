LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Kevin Smith's supposed swan song as a director won't be as long as expected.

Smith is changing plans and will make his upcoming ice-hockey comedy, "Hit Somebody," one movie instead of two.

The "Clerks" director said last summer that the movie was too long to be a single movie. But in his Twitter feed Thursday, he said, "now gonna make one big movie instead." In a subsequent tweet, he added, "Makes more sense, anyway: the movie's about taking one, good shot."

Smith said he plans to start shooting the movie in June -- instead of July or September, as had previously been expected -- and that he wants to premiere it at Sundance in 2013.

Previously, the first "Hit Somebody" movie, "Home," was due in 2012. The second, "Away," was due in 2013.

Also, Smith said he's working on the second script for the film, which is based on the Warren Zevon song of the same name.

"Hit Somebody" stars Nicholas Braun in the lead role, as a hockey player named Buddy McCracken. The cast also includes John Goodman, Melissa Leo, Alan Rickman, Kevin Pollak and Ralph Garman, who co-hosts the podcast "Hollywood Babble-On" with Smith.