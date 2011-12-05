Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Khloe Kardashian could have another hit on her hands -- but not the kind that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star would hope for.
In a lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Chantal Spears -- also known as Ronald S. Spears -- claims that Kardashian and 10 other unidentified defendants brutally attacked her.
According to the suit, Kardashian and her crew "assaulted and battered plaintiff by violently striking plaintiff in and about her body."
The attack -- which the suit claims was unprovoked -- allegedly took place December 5, 2009 in Hollywood.
The suit goes on to state that the attack caused "extreme and severe mental anguish and physical pain," and the injuries were so extensive that Spears had to consult surgeons.
Spears, who claims assault and battery and willful misconduct in the suit, is seeking unspecified "general, exemplary and punitive" damages, plus medical expenses and the cost of the lawsuit.
A representative for Kardashian and Spears' lawyer did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.
Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.
Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown.
The parents of award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, an environmental activist campaigning to protect sharks, said on Thursday they hoped his experience in the water could help him survive after he disappeared off the Florida coast this week.