LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Khloe Kardashian could have another hit on her hands -- but not the kind that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star would hope for.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Chantal Spears -- also known as Ronald S. Spears -- claims that Kardashian and 10 other unidentified defendants brutally attacked her.

According to the suit, Kardashian and her crew "assaulted and battered plaintiff by violently striking plaintiff in and about her body."

The attack -- which the suit claims was unprovoked -- allegedly took place December 5, 2009 in Hollywood.

The suit goes on to state that the attack caused "extreme and severe mental anguish and physical pain," and the injuries were so extensive that Spears had to consult surgeons.

Spears, who claims assault and battery and willful misconduct in the suit, is seeking unspecified "general, exemplary and punitive" damages, plus medical expenses and the cost of the lawsuit.

A representative for Kardashian and Spears' lawyer did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.