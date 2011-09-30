LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - It probably won't surprise you, but at least you know you're not the only one: Kim Kardashian has been voted the Most Annoying Celebrity in a Parade magazine pop culture poll.

The famous-for-being-famous Kardashian sister nabbed 29 percent of the votes in the poll, followed by Charlie Sheen with 27 percent, "Jersey Shore" star Snooki with 21 percent, Lindsay Lohan with 16, Donald Trump with five percent and two-time "Bachelor" Brad Womack with one percent of the vote.

In other Parade pop culture poll categories, Emma Watson earned 79 percent of the votes as the Most Likely to Succeed from "Harry Potter"; Ryan Reynolds got 22 percent of the votes as the best potential suitor for royal sibling Pippa Middleton; and Jennifer Lopez got 40 percent of the votes -- to Randy Jackson's 36 percent -- as the Most Replaceable Judge on "American Idol."

Hey, it beats being voted most annoying. Sort of.