DUBAI Reality star Kim Kardashian, who married basketball player Kris Humphries in a lavish made-for-TV wedding in August, refused to be drawn on questions about whether she arranged a pre-nuptial agreement before marrying the New Jersey Nets player.

Some 3.2 million viewers watched Kardashian, 30, one of the highest earning reality TV stars, wed 26 year-old Humphries in a two-part episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" which aired in the United States this week.

Asked on Thursday whether she had signed a pre-nuptial agreement, Kardashian said: "I don't really talk finances. My father was an attorney and I'm a smart girl -- I'd like to think so -- you can do the math.

"I wouldn't worry about that."

Kardashian, who is in the glitzy Gulf Arab emirates for a series of promotional appearances, began dating Humphries in late 2010. The marriage is her second and his first.

The newlywed, who stars with her two sisters and their mother in their eponymous TV show, is planning a foray into Bollywood and expanding her fashion business to the Middle East.

Kardashian is thought to be the highest-paid reality star on U.S. television with 2010 earnings estimated at $6 million from the show and its two spinoffs, her clothing line, perfume, jewelry, tanning cream and other product endorsements and paid appearances.

"We've had a few offers to help us bring a store out here, to the UK, Australia, all over the place," Kardashian, clad in a sleeveless camel-colored dress and black and gold belt.

