TV personality Kim Kardashian's wedding ring is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Dubai October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Attention, Australia: Kim Kardashian hasn't just left the building, she's left the country.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has abruptly abandoned her promotional blitz Down Under, amid questions about her divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries.

"She went to Australia to honor her commitments," a statement from her personal publicist reads. "However, during this very difficult time she felt it'd be best to return home to close friends and family."

Kardashian arrived in Sydney with her sister Khloe on Tuesday, and managed to promote her Kardashian Kollection line of handbags at events in venues such as Sydney nightclub Hugo's and the Westfield Miranda shopping center.

However, the reality TV personality has reportedly decided to fly back to Los Angeles either Thursday or Friday. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Kardashian is "devastated" by her impending divorce from Humphries and is unable to fulfill the remainder of her obligations in Australia -- which included an appearance at the Melbourne Cup Carnival Saturday.

Kardashian, 31, filed for divorce from Humphries Monday, after just 72 days of marriage.

The split has generated an onslaught of headlines, including numerous suggestions that the union was a publicity stunt, and reports that Kardashian had profited handsomely from the wedding.

As reported earlier, Kardashian and Humphries raked in about $18 million from the wedding, including $2.5 million from People for the wedding photos, and $15 million for the two-part E! special "Kim's Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event."

In a statement following the split, Kardashian lamented, "I hope everyone understands this was not an easy decision. I had hoped this marriage was forever, but sometimes things don't work out as planned. We remain friends and wish each other the best."

Spokespersons for Kardashian did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.