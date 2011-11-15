LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Still of the opinion that Kim Kardashian's blink-and-you'll-miss-it marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries was all a big publicity stunt/money grab?

Well, Kardashian's mouthpiece insists the union was indeed legit.

That should settle the matter once and for all, right?

High-profile family law attorney Laura Wasser, who filed Kardashian's divorce papers for the reality TV personality last month, tells TMZ that the Kardashian/Humphries 72-day marriage was entered into with the best intentions for a lasting relationship.

Wasser's proof? The prenuptial agreement that the couple hammered out, with the help of Wasser's office. The agreement was crafted with a long-term commitment in mind, the lawyer said.

"Our office did indeed negotiate and prepare a prenup for Ms. Kardashian," Wasser -- whose numerous celebrity clients have included Ryan Reynolds, Mariah Carey, Angelina Jolie and Kiefer Sutherland -- said. "Given what I know regarding that document, it is not plausible that this marriage was a sham."

Wasser went on to elaborate that the prenup was crafted during "prolonged" negotiations, and addressed money matters "that go well into the future."

Since filing for divorce late last month, Kardashian has been plagued by accusations that the relationship was bogus, with many pointing out that the reality star appears to have profited handsomely. Earlier this month, Kardashian retained yet another big-shot show-biz attorney, Martin Singer, to go after Jonathan Jaxson -- who claims to be the 31-year-old reality star's former publicist -- for telling Los Angeles newscast "Good Day L.A." that the marriage was fake.

Kardashian, who claims that Jaxson only worked on one project for her and violated a confidentiality agreement with his claim, is seeking $200,000. Which is a drop in the ocean compared to what she reportedly hauled in from the wedding, but hey -- a gal's gotta make a living somehow...