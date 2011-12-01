New Jersey Nets forward Kris Humphries celebrates after scoring in the 4th quarter of the NBA game against the Toronto Raptors in London March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Was Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries a big sham? Opinions are divided on this raging topic of national debate, but Humphries himself appears to think so.

TMZ reports that, although Kardashian has already filed for divorce from Humphries, the basketball jock has filed for an annulment, claiming that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star defrauded him into marrying her.

Individuals connected to the athlete tell the site that Humphries was unaware that he was allegedly being played for a pawn and hoped that their union would be a lasting relationship of eternal love, but Kardashian wasn't interested.

In the annulment filing, Humphries asks that Kardashian be ordered to pay his attorney's fees. The suit also mentions "community and quasi-community assets."

Makes sense -- what's a quasi-marriage without a quasi-community?

For what it's worth, friends of Kardashian tell TMZ that she wanted the marriage to last -- but hey, 72 days is a long time. People change.

Kardashian also reportedly wanted to file for an annulment rather than divorce initially, but was advised that the couple had no legal grounds for annulment -- which, under California law, include impotency, incest, bigamy, unsound mind, force or fraud.

Since Kardashian filed for divorce in late October, many have speculated that the wedding was merely a ploy for money and/or publicity.

Kardashian has gone on the offensive over such claims on occasion -- earlier this month, the reality queen filed suit against her one-time employee, Jonathan Jaxson, for claiming on a local Los Angeles news show that the marriage was staged.

Meanwhile, we still have nine months to speculate as to whether Kardashian's sister Kourtney will actually give birth to a child, or merely produce a Cabbage Patch Doll marinated in Fake Bake in order to score a few magazine covers.