Actor Kirsten Dunst arrives at the gala premier of the movie Melancholia outside the Ryerson Theatre, at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Spider-Man" actress Kirsten Dunst has obtained a temporary restraining order against a Frenchman who's accused of stalking her, according to court documents obtained by TheWrap.

In a declaration filed with the court, the actress' mother, Inez Dunst, says that 51-year-old Jean Christophe Prudhon of Dijon, France, showed up at the doorstep of her Toluca Lake, Calif., home on Saturday, asking to speak to Kirsten. According to the elder Dunst, Prudhon has left "dozens of letters at my home, describing his obsession with my daughter." The letters, according to the actress' mother, are "frightening and harassing."

Prudhon "is clearly mentally ill," Inez Dunst says in the declaration.

In one of the letters to Dunst included in the declaration, Prudhon claims to have traveled to the United States several times in an effort to meet Dunst, selling his house in order to afford one of the trips.

"This is not the right/accepted way to do but honesty and directness, I have no other way," one of Prudhon's letters reads.

The temporary restraining order, issued by Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, orders Prudhon to stay at least 100 yards from Dunst, her home, her car and her workplace.

A hearing for the matter is scheduled for December 21.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.