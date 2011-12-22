New Jersey Nets forward Kris Humphries celebrates after scoring in the 4th quarter of the NBA game against the Toronto Raptors in London March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - He may be down a wife, but Kris Humphries is entering next season with an $8 million contract from the New Jersey Nets.

The one-year pact will return the Kim Kardashian's soon to be ex-husband to his former team -- and will last longer than his marriage.

While the NBA's labor dispute has kept the power forward off the court, he's been deploying his hulking physique and coma-inducing monotone on the current season of E!'s "Kourtney & Kim Take New York."

Unsurprisingly, given that the union with Kardashian lasted a mere 72 days, his appearances have been fraught with tension.

The Kardashian sisters flirtation with naked yoga -- a practice Humphries deemed unsanitary -- was a pivotal plot point on a recent episode.

Oh that ... and the conflict between the basketball star's demanding workout schedule and his wife's punishing work-related appearances at night clubs.

The marital drama hasn't endeared Humphries to fans. The journeyman ball player is now the most hated player in the NBA, according to a recent Nielsen and E-Poll Market Research poll.

Fortunately, the Nets will play their final season in New Jersey before moving to Brooklyn.

That would put Humphries several zip codes closer to the SoHo branch of DASH and dredge up lots of unpleasant memories of the Calabasas princess who left him.