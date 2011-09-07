LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - As the 10th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks approaches, the question undoubtedly on some people's minds has finally been answered: What was Lady Gaga doing on that fateful day, and what was her reaction?

The "You and I" singer has banded together with fellow celebrities Pauly D, Nas, Drake Bell, Fran Drescher and Julianne Hough to discuss what she was doing on September 11 -- and to inspire others to commemorate the anniversary by doing good for others.

"We were in a state of disbelief," Gaga recalls of the events that day. "We all watched the second tower fall together," presumably talking about herself and friends she was with at the time.

Jersey Shore guido Pauly D recalls experiencing "a sense of helplessness."

The video, produced by Viacom, is a promotion for the 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance, which is being organized by MyGoodDeed and HandsOn Network.

You can see Gaga and Pauly D talk about the Day That Changed America in the video here: here