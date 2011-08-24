LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Typically, Larry Flynt spends most of his time, effort and money getting people out of their clothes. In the case of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, he'll make an exception.

The "Hustler" honcho has extended an offer to "Jersey Shore" star Sorrentino, after clothing company Abercrombie & Fitch stated last week that they'd be willing to pay him to stop wearing their clothing.

In an open statement to the reality-TV guido, Abercrombie claimed that being associated with Sorrentino "is contrary to the aspirational nature of our brand."

Flynt, who has no such concerns, reached out on Tuesday to let Sorrentino know that he can always pick up some booze-and-hair gel money by modeling his Hustler Apparel clothing line.

"The Sitch might not be good enough for Abercrombie & Fitch, but he's good enough for us," Flynt said in a release.

The release invited Sorrentino "to explore a variety of clothing options" that Hustler Apparel has to offer.