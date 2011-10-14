Gun salute marks Queen Elizabeth's 65 years on British throne
LONDON Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning living monarch, celebrated her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday as Britain commemorated 65 years since she ascended the British throne.
NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) -"Dallas" star Larry Hagman is battling cancer, but will still take part in TNT's reboot of the series, he announced Friday.
TV Guide first reported the 80 year-old actor's diagnosis. He said he will still play J.R. Ewing in the upcoming series while receiving treatment.
"As J.R. I could get away with anything -- bribery, blackmail and adultery," Hagman said in a statement. "But I got caught by cancer. I do want everyone to know that it is a very common and treatable form of cancer. I will be receiving treatment while working on the new Dallas series. I could not think of a better place to be than working on a show I love, with people I love. Besides, as we all know, you can't keep J.R. down!"
The series will also feature fellow "Dallas" veterans Patrick Duffy, who plays Bobby Ewing and Linda Gray's Sue Ellen Ewing.
NEW YORK Playing a brash, bigoted bore in the Trump and Brexit era is double trouble for comedian-actor Ricky Gervais.
LONDON Britain's Duchess of Cambridge told a group of children to look for opportunities to be kind as she and her husband Prince William visited a primary school on Monday as part of a campaign to raise awareness of children's mental health issues.