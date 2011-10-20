Actress Lindsay Lohan (R), with her attorney Shawn Holley, sits during a progress report hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Boster/Pool

LOS ANGELES Troubled actress Lindsay Lohan was late to her court-ordered community service at a morgue on Thursday, further jeopardizing her probation only one day after seeing it revoked for missing past appointments.

But a spokesman for the "Mean Girls" star blamed her tardiness, which caused officials to refuse Lohan entry into the facility, on media coverage and her own mistakes and said "everything is all cleared up."

The actress, 25, was on probation as part of her sentence for stealing a gold necklace from a jewelry store earlier this year. She had been ordered to perform 360 hours community service at a women's detention center and another 120 hours at the Los Angeles County Morgue, among other punishments.

But on Wednesday, a judge in the case was alarmed that Lohan missed several appointments at the women's center, so the judge revoked probation and ordered Lohan to start working at the morgue. A hearing to decide if Lohan violated probation and, as a result could go to jail, is set for November 2.

Lohan was expected to show up on time at 8 a.m. at the morgue on Thursday, but she arrived more than 40 minutes late and was refused entry, said coroner's Chief Craig Harvey.

Lohan's publicist, Steve Honig, said in a statement that the actress arrived 20 minutes late and will be returning to the morgue on Friday morning after Thursday's mishap.

"Her lateness was due to a combination of not knowing what entrance to go through and confusion caused by the media waiting for her arrival. Lindsay spoke with the supervisors at the morgue, they showed her how to get in and everything is all cleared up," wrote Honig.

The actress took to Twitter to issue an apology to the coroner's office on Thursday morning, adding "Won't happen again, now I know where to go!"

Thursday's events were yet another blow for the "Mean Girls" actress after her lawyer, Shawn Holley, told Judge Stephanie Sautner on Wednesday that Lohan would honor her commitments at the morgue, beginning Thursday.

Wednesday's hearing saw Lohan reprimanded by an angry Judge Sautner for having only completed a tiny fraction of her court-ordered community service and showing little regard for her commitments.

Lohan was ordered to complete 16 hours of work per week at the Los Angeles County Morgue over the next two weeks by Judge Sautner, prior to the actress' hearing on November 2.

(Reporting and writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)