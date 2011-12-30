LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Rest easy, everyone, Lindsay Lohan is not returning to her partying ways.

At least not in Dubai on New Year's Eve.

Despite earlier reports that the actress/recent Playboy cover model would be ringing in 2012 at a star-studded gala aboard the ocean liner QE2 in the United Arab Emirates city, Lohan's spokesperson says she won't be in attendance.

"At no point was Lindsay ever considering going to Dubai for New Year's Eve," the actress' representative told TheWrap.

Rumors that the "Mean Girls" star would be welcoming 2012 in Dubai began to swirl after reports emerged that Lohan would participate in a party on the QE2 -- currently docked at Dubai's Port Rashid Cruise Terminal -- that would also be attended by former "Baywatch" babe Pamela Anderson and British cricket player Allan Lamb.

TheWrap's request for comment from Anderson's representative has not yet been answered.

Lohan is so angry about the party rumors that her attorneys are preparing to issue a cease-and-desist order to the organizers of the party, TMZ reports. Lohan's representative declined to comment on any potential legal actions on the actress' part.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the actress, who in the past has reportedly raked in big paydays for attending parties, had shot down a number of offers to attend New Year's Eve soirees in light of her recent legal woes.

Lohan is currently working through a regimen of community service and therapy sessions, after violating her probation stemming from a DUI arrest. During a progress hearing earlier this month, Judge Stephanie Sautner praised the actress' efforts, telling her, "Miss Lohan, you have actually done your work."