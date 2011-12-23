LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - It was a nude photo shoot even a father could love. Lindsay Lohan's appearance in this month's issue of Playboy has received Michael Lohan's endorsement.

Lilo's often estranged father tells Dr. Drew Pinsky on an episode of "Lifechangers" next week that the shoot was a smart move for his daughter, because it got her working again after years of legal troubles.

"If she's happy with it, I'm happy with it," Lohan said, according to a report in the New York Daily News.

That said, he won't look at his daughter's latest work.

"I haven't seen it and I never look at it, any of it," Lohan said.

The magazine features an eye-catching cover of the actress channeling Marilyn Monroe while straddling a red Playboy bunny chair -- inside the issue, she loses the chair entirely.

Lilo's mother, Dina Lohan, was the one who broke the news of her daughter's photo spread to the press and assured "Herbie Fully Loaded" fans the world over that the shoot would be "tastefully done." But she reportedly had reservations about the amount of Lindsay that was on display.

"I think it was essentially mama and the folks around her that kept pushing for less nudity," Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner told E! recently. "And I said, 'We're doing a nude pictorial here. We're going to do it in a very classy way and we're going to do it in a way in which it will not be forgotten.'"

Parental reactions aside, the public seems to be lapping up the Lohan issue. Thanks to Lindsay bearing all, the magazine sold 55 percent more ad pages than the same issue the previous year.